Pierogi Fest goes on with some modifications

WHITING — The decision to allow the city's popular Pierogi Fest to take place after a year's hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was not an easy one, Mayor Steve Spebar said.

"The (Whiting-Robertsdale) Chamber requested that it go forward and I agreed to it as long as there were modifications," Spebar said.

In an effort to create additional spacing, picnic benches will be located on side streets or grassy areas instead of on 119th Street.

There will be no seating available in the fest's beer garden, and a second serving station is being considered.

Spebar said there will be one-third fewer craft vendors than usual and only one booth will be allowed per food vendor instead of the multiple booths some vendors had previously.

Spebar said the fest, planned for July 23-25, will go on unless the county or state gives direction otherwise.

"I think it's important for our business district for those merchants who choose to participate in it," Spebar said.

A decision has not been made regarding if the Pierogi Fest Parade, normally held on the first night of the fest, will take place this year.