WHITING — Pierogi Fest got off to a steamy start Friday but that didn’t stop the good times — and craziness — from rolling down 119th Street during the evening highlight of the popular festival, the Polka Parade.

The festival reopens at 11 a.m. Saturday with The Buscia Cooking Show on the Oliver Stage, followed at 1 p.m. with the Mr. Pierogi Song Fest with the Pieroguettes and a variety of other entertainment there and the festival’s variety of other stages.

The festival’s musical headliner, Smash Mouth, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. to closing on the Main Stage.

Pierogi Fest is scheduled for an 11 p.m. close Saturday, and opens for its final day at 11 a.m. Sunday.

In addition to more entertainment during that afternoon, the Pierogi Toss and Pierogi Eating contests help conclude the 2023 version of the festival.