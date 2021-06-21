Pierogi Fest parade will take a different route this year

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. July 23. It will run along 119th Street through Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood from Forsythe Park to Atchison Avenue. It will follow part of the traditional route but end just west of the main entrance, so it won't pass by the food vendors set up in downtown Whiting and people won't be able to watch it from the rooftops this year.

“The past few years, the parade crowd and festival crowd competed like green peppers and onions for your taste buds, where the route went through the heart of the festival. We decided to change the route this year and blame COVID-19 if it did not work out. We rarely say anything serious when it comes to Pierogi Fest, but we want to thank Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. since the parade will run entirely in the Robertsdale section of Hammond. If you like the new route, thank Mayor McDermott. If you do not like the new route blame sliced bread," Chairman Tom Dabertin. “The move also makes Pierogi Fest a truly Whiting-Robertsdale event that took organizers only 27 years to accomplish.”