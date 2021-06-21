Pierogi Fest parade will take a different route this year

WHITING — The Pierogi Fest Polka Parade will will take a different route this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. July 23. It will run along 119th Street through Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood from Forsythe Park to Atchison Avenue. It will follow part of the traditional route but end just west of the main entrance, so it won't pass by the food vendors set up in downtown Whiting and people won't be able to watch it from the rooftops this year.
“The past few years, the parade crowd and festival crowd competed like green peppers and onions for your taste buds, where the route went through the heart of the festival. We decided to change the route this year and blame COVID-19 if it did not work out. We rarely say anything serious when it comes to Pierogi Fest, but we want to thank Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. since the parade will run entirely in the Robertsdale section of Hammond. If you like the new route, thank Mayor McDermott. If you do not like the new route blame sliced bread," Chairman Tom Dabertin. “The move also makes Pierogi Fest a truly Whiting-Robertsdale event that took organizers only 27 years to accomplish.”
Dabertin plans to wear his usual attire of a grass skirt and coconut bra at the parade, which is a spoof of traditional parades.
Retired CBS meteorologist Steve Baskerville will serve as the grand marshal of the parade, which will feature Mr. Pierogi, Miss Paczki, the Precision Lawnmower Drill Team and "a flyover by invisible UFOs from the planet Proxima Centauri."
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to submit an application to the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce "by no later than July 21, 2021 at 4:02 a.m."
"The bizarre event, described by TripAdvisor as the zaniest parade on earth is where tens of thousands of people gather for no good reason but to see and applaud guys pushing lawn mowers in outrageous attire, to get kissed by ladies that may (or may not) fondly remind one of their grandmothers — complete with ruby red lipstick and sagging stockings, and a variety of other entries that remind all of us of, well, something," organizers said in a press release. "The parade was heavily influenced by the movie 'Animal House' and 'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.'"
One of the Region's most popular summer festivals, Pierogi Fest has garnered international media coverage, including from PBS, The Food Channel, the Travel Channel and TV stations in Poland and Slovakia.
