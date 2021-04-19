Pierogi Fest planning underway but final decision has not been reached on its return in 2021

Start loosening your belt now.
The humble Polish dumpling, the wise-cracking buscias and thousands of starch seekers may return to 119th Street this year.
Organizers have been reaching out to vendors, musicians and artisans as they plan to bring back Pierogi Fest in 2021. But no final decision has been made, as the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce and city of Whiting want to make sure they can safely stage the festival celebrating the Region's Eastern European heritage and that they don't have to cancel it again.
Pierogi Fest was of course canceled last year, along with everything else, because of the coronavirus pandemic that swept the globe.
"We're pursuing food vendors and the planning committee is working to plan the festival," Pierogi Fest co-founder and Chairman Tom Dabertin said. "We're not ready to make an announcement yet but should make one with the city before May 1."
High COVID-19 vaccination rates and lower infection and death rates make organizers optimistic.
"It is very encouraging," Dabertin said. "If you really want to see Pierogi Fest, go get your vaccine."
The planning committee has been considering precautions, such as disinfectant stations at every booth and requiring masks.
"We pride ourselves on having the safest festival not just locally but in the Midwest," he said. "The progress toward herd immunity is encouraging with the vaccine. The Taste of Chicago has been resurrected and they're planning to bring back the Air Show. Chicago has been very conservative with the coronavirus but now they're bringing back big events. That's a positive indicator."
Organizers are looking at a Pierogi Fest of similar size and scope as past years, but aren't quite sure what to expect attendance-wise. Normally more than 300,000 people turn out.
"A lot of people are willing to go out and resume their lives," he said. "But a percentage of the population is being very, very cautious."
Vendors have been excited about the prospect of Pierogi Fest's return this summer.
"They've been very positive. They're raring to go," he said. "It's just been a catastrophic year for vendors and restaurants. So they strongly want to see this opportunity."
Many people were depressed that Pierogi Fest was canceled last year, but generally understood. Organizers don't want to confirm that it will take place for sure this summer until they're sure it can be safely done.
"Generally, what we're being told is that it can be done as long as it's being done outside and we reach a point where the vaccine is working," Dabertin said. "Concerts are coming back. Festivals are coming back. It shows people are moving through the same thought process."
The three-day festival in downtown Whiting in late July is a summer staple for many Region residents. It's known for its wacky sense of humor that's on full display during the Friday night parade featuring Mr. Pierogi, Miss Paczki, the Precision Lawn Mowing Team and other comedic characters. The offbeat festival has garnered national media coverage, including from Smithsonian magazine and the Wall Street Journal.
A final decision on bringing Pierogi Fest back this summer based on coronavirus data guidance from public health officials should be reached by May.
"We don't want to have to cancel it again," Dabertin said.