Pierogi Fest planning underway but final decision has not been reached on its return in 2021

"We pride ourselves on having the safest festival not just locally but in the Midwest," he said. "The progress toward herd immunity is encouraging with the vaccine. The Taste of Chicago has been resurrected and they're planning to bring back the Air Show. Chicago has been very conservative with the coronavirus but now they're bringing back big events. That's a positive indicator."

Organizers are looking at a Pierogi Fest of similar size and scope as past years, but aren't quite sure what to expect attendance-wise. Normally more than 300,000 people turn out.

"A lot of people are willing to go out and resume their lives," he said. "But a percentage of the population is being very, very cautious."

Vendors have been excited about the prospect of Pierogi Fest's return this summer.

"They've been very positive. They're raring to go," he said. "It's just been a catastrophic year for vendors and restaurants. So they strongly want to see this opportunity."

Many people were depressed that Pierogi Fest was canceled last year, but generally understood. Organizers don't want to confirm that it will take place for sure this summer until they're sure it can be safely done.