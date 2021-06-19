Pierogi Fest Polka Parade to again march through downtown Whiting, marchers needed

WHITING — After a year's hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pierogi Fest Polka Parade will again march through downtown Whiting to kick off the weekend-long festival that celebrates the Region's Polish heritage.

Mr. Pierogi, Miss Paczki, the Precision Lawnmower Drill Team and various floats will roll down 119th Street, delighting the crowd lining the sidewalks with lawn chairs and coolers. Pierogi Fest organizers are inviting people to apply for the chance to march in the parade.

People are encouraged to submit an application to the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce "by no later than July 21, 2021 at 4:02 a.m."

"The parade is popular and fun because it’s funny," co-founder Tom Dabertin said. "If you have seen previous parades in person, or a segment featuring the parade on various television shows, well, you then have seen a parade. The parade is a spoof on traditional parades. The parade is generally a walking parade although we allow float-type entries, motorcycle units, trucks, buses, construction equipment. ... And, please note, given the massive crowds, please refrain from throwing candy at spectators, but you can throw it at yourself."

People are encouraged to dress up in costumes and decorate floats. Outrageous attire is encouraged.