 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pierogi Fest Polka Parade to again march through downtown Whiting, marchers needed
alert top story urgent

Pierogi Fest Polka Parade to again march through downtown Whiting, marchers needed

WHITING — After a year's hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pierogi Fest Polka Parade will again march through downtown Whiting to kick off the weekend-long festival that celebrates the Region's Polish heritage.

Mr. Pierogi, Miss Paczki, the Precision Lawnmower Drill Team and various floats will roll down 119th Street, delighting the crowd lining the sidewalks with lawn chairs and coolers. Pierogi Fest organizers are inviting people to apply for the chance to march in the parade.

People are encouraged to submit an application to the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce "by no later than July 21, 2021 at 4:02 a.m."

"The parade is popular and fun because it’s funny," co-founder Tom Dabertin said. "If you have seen previous parades in person, or a segment featuring the parade on various television shows, well, you then have seen a parade. The parade is a spoof on traditional parades. The parade is generally a walking parade although we allow float-type entries, motorcycle units, trucks, buses, construction equipment. ... And, please note, given the massive crowds, please refrain from throwing candy at spectators, but you can throw it at yourself."

People are encouraged to dress up in costumes and decorate floats. Outrageous attire is encouraged.

"Be outrageous if you like, but please keep it in good taste. For example, you can dress up as a present or past entertainer such as Elvis, present or past president of the United States, but not as a local politician," Dabertin said. "We want to have fun, but we don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings either (of course, you can hurt your own feelings if you wish). Speaking of politicians, due to the risks that campaigning can pose to the general public, we do not allow political campaign entries into the parade. If you are a candidate and wish to participate in one of our zany marching units, great, but leave the buttons, signs and campaign stuff at home so your family can get to know you."

The parade will step off at Forsythe Park in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood at 7 p.m. July 23. Marchers must line up at 6 p.m. that day.

Known for its offbeat sense of humor and the chance to eat several pounds of dumplings without shape, the festival has become of the most popular in Northwest Indiana since it was founded in 1994. It's garnered international news coverage, including from the Wall Street Journal, Yahoo, Tripadvisor, Saveur and O, The Oprah Magazine.

For more information, call (219) 659-0292.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts