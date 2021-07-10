Pierogi Fest still needs food vendors, parade marchers and volunteers

WHITING — Pierogi Fest is still looking for food vendors, volunteers and parade marchers this year.

The popular food festival in downtown Whiting is normally booked up but the coronavirus pandemic has changed things.

"Normally we wouldn't need food vendors by this time but COVID has caused an employee shortage for some of our regular food vendors from the past, who are unable to come this year," organizer Tom Dabertin said. "We need about five or six more food vendors. It's a terrific opportunity for restaurants to showcase their food for hundreds of thousands of people."

Food vendors will be automatically invited back next year, Dabertin said.

"It's an opportunity for them to print money," he said. "With the crowds we have you could sell paperclips and people would buy them. Because of the employee shortage, we're opening it up to local restaurants."

Any restaurants or food trucks interested would just need to commit to remaining open the entire time during the festival.

Pierogi Fest also needs volunteers to stage the weekend-long festival that will take place July 23 through 25. Some of the older people who normally volunteer are sitting out this year because of COVID-19.