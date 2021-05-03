Pierogi Fest to return to downtown Whiting this summer

“Pierogi Fest is known for its fun and safety, and our plans include measures due to COVID-19, like relocating picnic and eating areas to reduce the crowd along the main festival area," Dabertin said. "Our food vendors will be asked to take on additional sanitization to keep everyone safe. As always, we want attendees to have fun and enjoy themselves, and we will offer great food and entertainment.”

It will be the 26th annual Pierogi Fest. The volunteer-led has gotten media attention on the Food Channel, Travel Channel, PBS, CNN and television stations in Germany, Slovakia, Poland, China and Australia. It's earned a number of awards, including a Heritage Award from the Polish National Congress and Blue-Ribbon Festival of Summer in 2013 by Yahoo.

TripAdvisor named it one of the 10 wackiest festivals on the planet, while Oprah Winfrey named it one of her favorite things to do for five straight years. Northwest Indiana residents have named it the Region's best festival 16 times in a row in The Times of Northwest Indiana's Best of the Region.

For more information, visit pierogifest.net or find Pierogi Fest on social media.

