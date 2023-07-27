Indy's Child magazine has named Whiting's upcoming Pierogi Fest to its best festival list, adding to the Whiting festival's list of accolades as it prepares for its Friday opening.

Colleen Troy with Atlanta-based Fishbait Consulting said it's one of the most celebrated festivals in the country, in terms of best-of lists.

"We work with festivals across the country," Troy said. "It's one of the most awarded."

Pierogi Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on 119th Street in downtown Whiting. It will feature many food vendors and live music on several stages, including a free concert from Smash Mouth at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the Main Stage.

Reader's Digest, MSN, Saveur and Oprah Winfrey's O, The Oprah Magazine are among the publications that have named it one of the top festivals in the country.

"What makes it special is it's all volunteer run," co-founder Tom Dabertin said. "About 650 volunteers make it happen. That's a big part of the success. We get a huge amount of input from all these volunteers. It's what makes us successful. We never applied for any of these best-of lists or awards. We usually didn't even know until someone called us to tell us we were named. I can't even tell you how many lists we've been on at this point."

Pierogi Fest had humble origins, covering about 50 feet of street when it started. It now stretches for more than a mile long along 119th Street.

"It's become such a large event," Dabertin said. "It gets national publicity."

The first recognition Pierogi Fest received was local, from Times of Northwest Indiana readers. It's been named the Best Festival in the Region for 20 straight years. Oprah later highlighted it and the honors and media coverage snowballed from there.

"Saveur magazine in 2010 named us one of the 20 best food festivals in the country. That was the first time we made a national list," Dabertin said. "It was followed by Yahoo and the Wall Street Journal. We were even the runner-up for best festival in Indianapolis even though we're 165 miles away."

Pierogi Fest has been featured on a number of television shows, including the Food Network’s “Unwrapped" and “All American Festivals," Travel Channel’s “Taste of America," PBS's “Wild Travels” and WTTW's "Wild Chicago."

"It's really nice to get all the media attention, television coverage and publicity," Dabertin said. "It says something nice about us. We must be doing something right."

Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday with the Polka Parade along 119th Street in neighboring Robertsdale that features the Precision Lawnmower Drill Team, Mr. Pierogi and other characters embodying Polish cuisine. It will have 85 different food vendors, including Dan's Pierogis, Pierogi Rig, Polish Farmer's Faire, MJ's Polish Deli, Kaisa Deli, Misfit's Pierogi, Marek's Authentic Polish Food. It also has plenty of non-Polish options like Chic Crepes, the Licorice Guy and Freddy's Steakhouse.

"We're known for a lot of pierogi and ethnic dishes but we have two shakeup lemonade vendors and a lot of variety. There's more than 1,400 items on the menu," Dabertin said.

He plans to march with the Precision Lawnmower Drill Team in a coconut bra and grass skirt.

"You might need to get your eyes checked before and after," he said. "It was inspired by my daughter's love for 'Lilo and Stitch.' She thought it was funny if I dressed up like that. I don't mind making a complete fool of myself. This is a quirky fun time."

This year's festival will feature a new Mr. Pierogi, a new Halupki Guy and "Pepto Bismol" pink decorations.

"It will be zany and outrageous as ever," Dabertin said.

Pierogi Fest has drawn visitors from all 50 states as well as from Europe.

"We field calls from all over the United States, including from South Carolina, Nebraska and Minnesota," he said. "We got a call from Utah for a guy asking how long it took to get here and we had to tell him he would arrive just as we were cleaning up. There was a guy who heard about it on a National Public Radio broadcast in Akron, Ohio who told me his wife passed away three years ago and had such a good time and that it was the first big festival he went to without her. He said he felt welcomed and thanked us. Comments like that are why this is still worth doing after all these years."

It's been featured on CBS and television stations in Germany, Australia, China and many other countries.

"One of the funniest interviews I did was with a crew for Chinese national television in my coconut bra and grass skirt," he said. "They looked a little shocked and appalled."

Such humorous moments have recurred over the years. Steelworkers brought their mill cars for a "beatermobile" procession in the parade one year. Bill Clinton was announced as a guest and was there — sort of.

"We had a local man named William Clinton and enlarged his driver's license so people could see he has the same name as the former president," he said. "We try to have fun. Pierogi Fest is a lighthearted take on ethnic customs and ethnicities as well as our American heritage. It's time to have fun. It's off-the-wall humor. We've had a Chia Pet Obama and a Cheeto Trump that was a man covered in Cheeto cheese. Our political satire is normally national but we've spoofed local issues like the 911 consolidation. We had older women using cans on a string to answer 911 calls. We don't take ourselves too seriously."

The Smash Mouth concert is expected to draw additional people this year.

"We continue to see an increase in attendance every year," Dabertin said. "The beer garden sales continue to increase. We sell more beer each year. I think this will be our greatest festival yet."