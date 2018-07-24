Traffic on Ind. 49 near Morgan Township Schools in Kouts backed up a half mile after two pigs fell out of a trailer Tuesday afternoon.
Officers from Kouts Police Department and Porter County Animal Control, a volunteer Kouts firefighter and several local citizens helped corral the pigs back into the trailer. The ordeal lasted about a half hour.
“It was a big group effort … All is well,” Sgt. Dolores Mueller, one of the Kouts police officers on scene, said.
According to Porter County Animal Control Officer Hunter Pruitt, the pigs’ owners said they think someone maliciously unlocked the trailer attached to the back of their truck before taking off.