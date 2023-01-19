Pink Ribbon Society awarded $15,000 grant

Pink Ribbon Society, Inc. has received a $15,000 grant made possible through the Legacy Foundation as part of the U.S. Steel/City of Gary Indiana Charitable Fund.

The U.S. Steel/City of Gary Indiana Charitable Fund was established in 2022 to support organizations whose programs or activities serve the residents of Gary.

The primary goals of U.S. Steel contributions are to positively impact the communities that U.S. Steel calls home and to enhance and improve the quality of life in those communities.

The funds received by Pink Ribbon are 100% dedicated to assisting women residing in Gary with various breast cancer services during the coming weeks in 2023.

This will include breast cancer screenings, patient financial assistance and wig reimbursement for the ladies who lose their hair during treatment.

A steering committee has been formed to determine both the service providers and amounts that will be distributed to each organization, i.e. Northshore Health Service, Indiana Women in Need and its own wig reimbursement program.

The committee consists of Denise Comer-Dillard, Chief of Advocacy - Methodist Hospitals; Jennifer Sanders, Manager - NWI Breast Care Center at Methodist Hospitals; Evelyn Thomas, Chairman of the Board - Pink Ribbon Society, Inc.; Rhonda McColly-Fleener - Secretary of the Board Pink Ribbon Society, Inc.; and Ann Peters, President - Pink Ribbon Society, Inc.

For more information about the program and services being made available through this grant, please contact the Pink Ribbon Society offices at 219 472 0704.