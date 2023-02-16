The Pink Ribbon Society recently received a $ 15,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation.

The grant was made possible by the U S Steel/City of Gary Indiana Charitable Fund and is to be used exclusively to support women in Gary who are in need of screening mammograms.

Currently, with funds from this grant, 33 women from Gary will be able to receive a 3D Screening Mammogram at the Breast Care Center at Methodist Hospitals.

Methodist's Pink Ribbon Pink Days event, which will be held at both the Gary and Merrillville, campuses, is scheduled for April 15, 22 and 29.

Details will be shared via the Methodist social media pages, along with a Methofax, which will go out to over 1,000 physician offices describing the program.

Methodist also partnered with St. Timothy Church, located in Gary, which will help transport women who need transportation from their church.

Patients can reach out to the Methodist Hospitals Central Scheduling Department, which will connect them to the Methodist Financial Services Team for additional instructions.

They will be financially screened along with confirming their residency in the city of Gary, which is one of the criteria to apply, along with being 275% below FPL.

Expenses for women who may need further work-ups following the screening mammogram will be covered by the Methodist No Women Left Behind program.

For more information, contact Pink Ribbon Society at 219-472-0704 or Methodist Hospitals at 219-981-5440.