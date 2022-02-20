Pink Ribbon Society seeking nominations for calendar role models

The Pink Ribbon Society has started its search for the next calendar "girl or guy" nominations.

Criteria for the 2023 Pink Ribbon Society Breast Cancer Survivors' Calendar is that the individual must be three years post diagnosis and out of treatment and be a resident of Lake, Porter, Jasper or Newton counties.

Pink Ribbon is looking for survivors for its calendar who would make good role models for others more recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The deadline for nominations is July 1.

Calendar honorees will be presented at the 21st Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon on Sept. 25.

The Pink Ribbon Society, founded in 2001 by president Ann Peters, is dedicated to supporting the men and women in Northwest Indiana whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

The importance of grants is significant moving into 2022, Peters said.

"They are valuable resources for organizations such as Pink Ribbon that allow us to achieve our goals and missions to help those in our community who reach out to us for support," she said.

The Pink Ribbon Society has received two grants, including a $5,000 grant from the John W. Anderson Foundation and $12,500 in grants from the Legacy Foundation.

The Legacy Foundation grant includes $6,000 from the Legacy Women's Philanthropy Fund and an anonymous $6,500 to support the Pink Ribbon's Patient Financial Assistance Expansion Program.

The John W. Anderson funds have been earmarked to expand the Patient Financial Assistance Expansion Program, which provides prepaid gift cards that can be used for groceries, medication, childcare, transportation and many other services for those in treatment following a breast cancer diagnosis.

"It is not uncommon for a patient in treatment to be unable to work, jeopardizing their household income. The prepaid gift cards help to offset some of the lost revenue," she said.

With the presence of COVID-19 and the loss of jobs and benefits, there has been an increase in requests for those needing financial assistance.

"We'd like to extend our gratitude to the John W. Anderson Foundation for acknowledging our programs and services," she said.

The Legacy Foundation grant will allow Pink Ribbon to increase underwriting mammograms and/or ultrasounds and other breast screenings that are needed in our community, she said.

Pink Ribbon's breast care program is designed to serve those who are uninsured, underinsured or who simply don't have the means for which to pay for these lifesaving tests, she said.

"Due in part to COVID, our community is experiencing a backlog in the performance of breast screenings. Also due to COVID, others have lost their jobs, coverage and/or job benefits, no longer qualifying under insurance plans for annual assessments," she said.

The funding will provide additional revenue needed to help cover the costs for those who are no longer covered under other plans, she said.

For more information, contact Pink Ribbon at 219-472-0704 or prs488@yahood.com

