Pink Ribbon Society seeking nominations for its 2022 survivors' calendar

MERRILLVILLE — The Pink Ribbon Society is seeking nominations for its 2022 survivors' calendar.

Pink Ribbon Society Founder Ann Peters said in a news release the nonprofit is looking for men or women who have survived breast cancer to be featured in its upcoming calendar.

The calendar is published annually by the society, The Times Media Co. and Edda Taylor Photographie.

"You can nominate your mom, dad, daughter, son, sister, brother, co-worker, friend or anyone that you think would be considered a role model for others in our community whose lives have been touched by breast cancer," Peters said in an email.

To be considered, nominees must be at least three years post-op; have completed treatment, chemotherapy or radiation therapy for breast cancer; and a resident of Lake, Porter, Jasper or Newton counties.

Information about the nominee, including their name; family information, such as if they are married, have children and/or grandchildren; year of diagnosis; personal and/or professional accomplishments; how they have supported other breast cancer patients; and what makes them outstanding should be submitted, Peters said.