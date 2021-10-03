Pink Ribbon Society serving cancer patients across the Region

The gift cards help defray the cost of some of the drugs she takes, some of which can run as much as $600 even with her insurance co-pay.

"Cancer is very expensive," Watterson said.

To date, Pink Ribbon Society has granted over $100,000 to IWIN, which is based in Indianapolis, but assists women in Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties and those throughout the state, Peters said.

"We disburse $5,000 twice annually," Peters said.

Pink Ribbon Society would like to increase its support if they could find additional funding, Peters said.

"IWIN does place financial restrictions on those they serve. However, we do not place any restrictions on the funds we send them. Our thought is that if a woman reaches out for help, we want to be there to serve them," Peters said.

Patients must apply for funds. How much they are able to receive depends on their need including number of family members and length of treatment.

"Many patients cannot work during treatment due to side effects and, of course, this has a terrible effect on their income," Peters said.