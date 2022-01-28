 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plan for new Michigan City train station nears

  Updated
Train station proposals under consideration

The South Shore Line station in downtown Michigan City is being demolished. Proposals for a replacement are under consideration now.

 Doug Ross, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — The committee reviewing proposals for replacing the downtown train station is getting close to a recommendation.

Planning Director Skyler York assembled a team of volunteers with strong Michigan City ties, all of them with varied interests, to review proposals for replacing the station, building a parking garage and offering other ideas for redevelopment of that city block.

The terracotta façade has been removed and will be incorporated into the new South Shore Line station to be built on the site.

“We had complicated, tough discussions,” York said.

Consultant Ruth Wuorenma said the review committee met four times, including spending the weekend before Christmas reviewing extensive proposals, to narrow the list.

“There were some hard discussions, but they were always respectful," she said.

The team has a preferred developer selected and is waiting for more specifics from that developer. If the answers aren’t satisfactory, an alternate proposal has also been selected, she said.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern,” York told the Redevelopment Commission this week.

“There couldn’t be a more transformational project before you,” Wuorenma said. “It’s rare that a city does a project that has this much impact to your future.”

“We could have waded through the mess,” Redevelopment Commission President Chris Chatfield said, but the assistance from Wuorenma and the review team is valuable.

The commission also heard that the 12-year impasse on relocating the Blocksum factory on Trail Creek might be coming to an end.

“We’ve reached an impasse as to implementation of that agreement,” commission attorney Alan Sirinek said.

A 2009 agreement with Blocksum called for the factory to be relocated to another site in Michigan City. That could cost $11 million, Sirinek said. As the dispute heads to binding arbitration, the Redevelopment Commission voted to retain South Bend attorney Brian Casey, a specialist in both mediation and contract law, to handle the case.

“This is a really longstanding issue that we’ve had,” Chatfield said. “We need to get to the next stop. Not many options at this point.”

The commission is also reviewing a developer’s proposal for the You Are Beautiful site just west of City Hall, York said. “We are still working, moving forward with that,” he said.

