HOBART — With some revisions, the Plan Commission has approved St. Mary Medical Center’s proposed expansion of its outpatient rehabilitation unit.

St. Mary's, 320 W. 61st Ave., covers 3.5 acres and is zoned as a planned unit development. The structure measures 8,000 square feet, and the hospital is proposing an additional 12,000-square-foot improvement.

Chris Slykas, a project engineer with WT Group, and Jerry Granato, with JMA Architects, explained the project would address occupational, physical, and pediatric therapy.

The pediatrics section includes an outdoor playground. The area will not have fencing but it will be supervised, Slykas told the commission.

With no remonstrators at the public hearing, planners approved both the site plan and proposed one-lot subdivision. Slykas said SMMC planned to consolidate two existing lots.

Commission approval came with several stipulations. Regarding the site plan, the commission called for a particular curb design called a ribbon curb to be put around paved areas and a change to manholes and sewers. For the subdivision, planners required a 10-foot drainage and utility easement along the south and west property lines.

Also approved were the site plan and proposed one-lot subdivision for Lineage Logistics. The petitioner is looking to build on 49.145 acres in a manufacturing planned unit development one-quarter mile east from the North Wind Parkway and Marcella Boulevard intersection.

John Brown, civil engineer on the project, said his client wants to add an automated freezer storage building, loading dock building, guard house, and more parking.

No one spoke against the project during the public hearing.

People did express concerns over drainage and impact on neighbors on a proposal by Wkpt LLC for proposed smaller storage unit buildings to be located approximately 1,000 feet south of the Lincoln Highway and Dakota Street intersection. The area covers 2.41 acres and is zoned planned unit development.

Wkpt is proposing 231 storage units in six buildings.

Following drainage concerns expressed by Harms Road residents and commission members, planners tabled the petition.

Also tabled was a petition for a proposed 70x124-foot building for truck maintenance and repairs approximately 800 feet east from the intersection of Georgiana and Illinois streets. Although the petitioner is building on an existing site, commission members expressed concerns with drainage problems in that area.

In other business, planners approved the following:

• A two-lot subdivision in the 4800 block of E. 73rd Avenue, covering 24.8 acres in a residentially zoned area.

• The site plan for a proposed equipment facility at 2400 E. 69th Avenue, covering 48.18 acres and zoned planned unit development.

• A one-lot subdivision on 6 acres east of Lake Park Avenue between 13th Place and 14th Street, zoned residential.

PHOTOS: On the Via Crucis in Valparaiso