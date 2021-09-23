Planners oppose vacation home cap

Moratorium unfair?

However, he said the current proposals were not fair to the 45 property owners who would not be able to open their doors again right away to vacationers.

Billingslea said those property owners on a waiting list to receive a permit under a current temporary moratorium should be grandfathered.

Commission member Bill McCollum suggested letting residents decide the issue at the polls.

“It’s their town,” he said.

Mayor John Humphrey, who’s also City Council president, feels a cap on short-term rentals would be a good step toward having more of a year-round economy.

He and other supporters believe it would free up more homes for families with children who would be here to patronize local merchants even during the slow winter months and use public schools.

Opponents believe a cap would drive away enough visitors to hurt downtown merchants who rely on the busy summer traffic to survive.

Several lawsuits are expected to be filed against the city if the council approves either one of the current proposals.