Plans for business complex resurrected

HOBART — Plans could be reinvigorated for property commonly referred to as the Silverstone area.

Al Krygier, an owner of the 183 acres north of U.S. 30 and east of Mississippi Street, went before the Plan Commission on Thursday regarding a potential zone change.

If approval is granted, the designation would change from the Silverstone Crossings planned unit development (PUD) to the Patriot Park PUD.

Jeff Ban, principal with the engineering firm DVG, said of the proposed changes that there were “a lot of similarities, but a lot more development of detail and what we think is reality to make something actually occur on that property.”

The original development agreement between former owners of the land and the city was signed in 2007. Patriot Park LLC, an entity in which Krygier is involved, later acquired the land, and the city reinstated the development plan in 2016.

Patriot Park is now seeking some changes for the project, which could bring a variety of land uses there.

Ban said that includes office, distribution, warehousing, storage, light manufacturing, general business use, cottage homes and multi-family residential within walking distance of potential employment opportunities.

“Additionally, the PUD provides for a senior care facility and open spaces,” Ban said.

When completed, the development could bring $130 million to $150 million of new assessed valuation to the city, Ban said.

Hobart received a proposed layout for the development, and potential building and lot sizes were estimated on it. If the PUD change advances, Patriot Park would come back to the Plan Commission to update it as users are solidified.

“This document … is a living breathing thing,” Ban said.

The commission wasn’t ready on Thursday to give a recommendation regarding the proposed PUD change. It tabled the matter so some adjustments could be made.

City Councilman Dave Vinzant, D-4th, a commission member, said the proposed layout showed the potential for industrial buildings on the northern portion of the property. He said that’s in proximity to existing residential and near new homes and multi-family units planned for the Patriot Park development.

Vinzant believes office space would be a better fit for that portion of the property.

Ban said the project team would be fine with restricting that area for office use.

The PUD change calls for Iowa Street to be extended to connect to 73rd Avenue, and Vinzant expressed concerns regarding the proposed configuration of the extension. He said it should be adjusted to avoid a low portion of the land.

Ban said he would be willing to reconfigure the route.

During a public hearing about the PUD change, several residents indicated they want to see the site developed. Former Councilman John Brezik said the land has been vacant long enough.

“This is something that’s long overdue,” he said.

There also were some concerns shared during the public hearing.

Councilman Mark Kopil, D-1st, said that there are existing traffic issues on 73rd Avenue and that the proposed Iowa Street connection could affect it.

“73rd Avenue is pretty much at its capacity right now,” Kopil said.

Ban said city administration asked for the connection, and City Engineer Phil Gralik said the extension is part of Hobart’s long-term thoroughfare plan.

Kopil also inquired about the number of apartments that could be constructed. That number hasn’t been determined, but project representatives said it could be around 250 units.

Resident Bill Eich said he is pleased development could occur there, but he questioned if the city could support the site with necessary services such as infrastructure maintenance and police and fire protection.

Ban said the project could generate millions of dollars in tax revenue each year after it’s completed, and that funding could be used to provide services to the site.

The Patriot Park development team is expected to adjust the PUD proposal and return to the Plan Commission for additional review. The matter could go before the panel again as early as Nov. 3.

After the commission makes a recommendation about the PUD request, it will head to the City Council for a final decision.