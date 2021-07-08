Plans for Taft Middle School deferred for engineering review

WINFIELD — The Crown Point Community School Corp. will have to wait at least two weeks before it finds out whether zoning for a new Robert A. Taft Middle School will be approved.

During a Thursday meeting, the Winfield Plan Commission approved creating a one-lot subdivision for the new middle school, but deferred a zone change for the land.

Both votes were 5-0, with Vice President Mark Nelson abstaining.

Plan Commission member Gerald Stiener, who also is Town Council president, said he would like to see the engineering for the project before the commission takes another step.

“I think we’re very close to that,” Stiener said.

Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill asked if there was “any conditional way” to begin moving dirt on the site.

"Our challenge is we're looking at, if we keep bumping it back, we're already coming up with $3 million additional that we weren't planning, and now we're looking at paying overtime to meet deadlines,” Terrill said. "We're in the business of educating kids not paying for additional things."

"And we're in the business of making sure that the public is served with this development,” member Jim Hajek replied.