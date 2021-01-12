Plea hearing delayed for woman accused of causing head-on crash on U.S. 30

CROWN POINT — A plea hearing for a Hebron woman accused of causing a head-on crash while under the influence was delayed Tuesday after she told a judge she didn't remember going through a plea agreement with her attorney.

Jessica E. Eversole, 42, was expected to plead guilty to causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a level 5 felony, according to her plea agreement.

After Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez began plea proceedings Tuesday, Eversole said she didn't remember going through the details of the plea agreement with her attorney, Sonya Scott-Dix.

Eversole told the judge she has a brain injury and can't remember "this stuff."

Scott-Dix assured Vasquez, and reminded Eversole, she and Eversole reviewed the terms outlined in the plea agreement together, adding that's why she mailed the documents to Eversole.

Vasquez suggested the parties slow down "a little bit," and reconvene in one to two weeks to allow Eversole to again review the plea deal with Scott-Dix.

Eversole could face up to three years in prison if Vasquez accepts her plea agreement.