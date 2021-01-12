 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plea hearing delayed for woman accused of causing head-on crash on U.S. 30
alert urgent

Plea hearing delayed for woman accused of causing head-on crash on U.S. 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Jessica Eversole

Jessica Eversole

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A plea hearing for a Hebron woman accused of causing a head-on crash while under the influence was delayed Tuesday after she told a judge she didn't remember going through a plea agreement with her attorney. 

Jessica E. Eversole, 42, was expected to plead guilty to causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a level 5 felony, according to her plea agreement.

After Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez began plea proceedings Tuesday, Eversole said she didn't remember going through the details of the plea agreement with her attorney, Sonya Scott-Dix. 

Eversole told the judge she has a brain injury and can't remember "this stuff." 

Scott-Dix assured Vasquez, and reminded Eversole, she and Eversole reviewed the terms outlined in the plea agreement together, adding that's why she mailed the documents to Eversole. 

Vasquez suggested the parties slow down "a little bit," and reconvene in one to two weeks to allow Eversole to again review the plea deal with Scott-Dix. 

Eversole could face up to three years in prison if Vasquez accepts her plea agreement. 

Vasquez set a new plea hearing for Jan. 26. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One of NWI's most diverse cities has named its first black police chief

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts