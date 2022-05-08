Plenty of room in the Hunsley home

WANATAH — Raising four children wasn't enough for mom Colleen Hunsley and her husband, Brian Hunsley.

The couple was poised to be enjoying the life of empty nesters 11 years ago when both were 49 and the youngest of their four biological children, Chet Hunsley, was 18.

Instead the Hunsleys opted to add on to their family and adopt from three countries seven more children, the youngest of whom is now 14.

"We've talked about the fact that our friends, who are empty nesters, are free to go, but maybe we'd be bored," Colleen Hunsley joked.

There's been little boredom through the years, and Colleen admits she is far from the perfect mom, doing her best to juggle the schedules of so many kids who at one time attended four different schools.

"I've forgotten to pick up kids from school," she admitted.

A color-coded calendar on the wall was used in the earlier years and has now been replaced by a planning book.

"Now most have driver's licenses, so it makes it much easier," she said.

To save money, Colleen said she has been the chief cook through the years with most meals eaten at home.

"I cook. We do a lot of casseroles, and I have learned to stretch our food budget," she said.

The stay-at-home mom readily admits she couldn't have handled the full house through the years without her husband, Brian.

And both take each day as it comes "with a lot of ups and downs," said Brian, a lineman for an electrical contractor.

"There's always work to do, just like if you have one or two children. And you never know what's going to happen. You have to be a team; it's total teamwork all the time," she said.

The Hunsleys, now both 60, live in a comfortable, red, ranch-style home on a farm near Wanatah. They had pretty much raised their own four children when they decided to adopt.

Colleen, a former part-time teacher at Wanatah Public School, said the urge to add to their family started in the fall of 2006.

They were dropping their oldest daughter, Morgan Derby, now 34, off at college.

She said she remembers thinking she didn't like the feeling and saying, "I don't know if I want to be done as a mom."

The Hunsleys' other biological children include Breanne Loveridge, 33; Jana Hunsley, 30; and Chet Hunsley, 29.

The couple also has 9 grandchildren ages 1 month to 10 years old.

The Hunsleys recalled talking to a family at church that had adopted from a foreign country. They then did their research online.

"We took one step at a time and prayed for guidance," she said.

Some 13 months later, they learned they were to be parents of three little boys, all brothers from Taiwan.

The family flew to Taiwan in October 2007 to pick up twin boys, now 20, whom they named Caden and Cooper, and Chase, now 19.

The first few days of the adoption, including the long plane ride home, weren't without bumps.

Chase was nauseous on the flight, and Cooper, later identified as having some learning disabilities, lost control, kicking and screaming on the plane.

"We joke that we still have PTSD from that flight," she said.

Despite early hurdles, the Hunsleys decided to adopt a second time.

They were told they could adopt three more siblings from Ethiopia.

In January 2010 they brought home Joli, now 18; Cole, now 17; and Caz, now 14.

The Hunsleys adopted a third time, in March 2012, from Ghana and brought home Chance, now 16 and in ninth grade.

The adopted children, two of whom are seniors and will graduate later this month, have been openly accepted in their small-town community, both parents said.

"People don't care if we are adopted," said Chase, a senior at Morgan Township, who works after school at Subway.

Cole, a junior at South Central, plays football and works after school at Chick-fil-A in Valparaiso. He will graduate from high school in 2023.

Both Cole and Chance, who were preschoolers when brought to Wanatah, said they have some recall of what it was like moving to a new country.

Neither spoke English.

"It was a lot. I was thinking, this feels good, but I don't know what is going on," Cole said.

Chase added: "It was scary."

Chance was also young when adopted, but he said it helped that he did understand English since it was taught in Ghana.

"I remember it's like you're watching a video. I didn't realize immediately that I was being adopted," Chance said.

For Mother's Day, the family will enjoy a picnic lunch with extended family.

Chase said he will be making a special dessert for his mom on Mother's Day — a toasted pound cake with strawberries.

He said he remembers meeting his mom and dad for the first time and thinking, "I felt I was going to belong somewhere. Mom has been a great parent."

"I have to hug her," Chase added, while jumping up to give his mom a big hug.

Cole said: "From the first time I met my mom, I felt love from her, and growing up I understand more. I feel like we've grown a stronger relationship."

Cole also credits his adopted dad with providing him with a strong work ethic since both parents have encouraged their children to work for things they want, including their own cars.

"Both have greatly affected me," Cole said.

Chance said the teens all get along together and don't get hurt feelings if they refer to each other as Asian or black.

"Nobody gets mad; we're simply family," Chance said.

Colleen said the days of tucking the kids in bed at night are over but the love for them still remains.

"We (her and Brian) are the first to fall asleep. There's no tucking in anymore," she said.

All in all, the parents and their children agree they are one big happy family, including going on camping trips and taking part in huge holiday parties.

"We're still all together. We haven't lost our brains yet," Colleen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.