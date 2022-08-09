PNW facility infrastructure upgrades in Purdue capital plan

FORT WAYNE — The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved a $12 million chiller plant upgrade and chilled water line replacement at Purdue Northwest during its Friday meeting in Fort Wayne.

The project calls for the replacement of the existing cooling tower and an additional chiller for increased capacity on the Westville campus and replacement of the existing chilled water main on the Hammond campus. The university will include the project in its 2023-25 state legislative capital request.

Pending funding and other necessary approvals, construction could begin in spring 2024 with completion in spring 2025, according to the university.

Other items approved Friday that are part of the university’s 10-year capital plan include:

• A new, $160 million nursing and pharmacy education building at Purdue West Lafayette, with $89 million requested from the state.

• A $22 million addition to the Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue Fort Wayne, with $14 million requested from the state.

• A $77 million chilled water enhancements at Purdue West Lafayette, with no state funding requested.

• An $11 million renovation to the Krannert Center at Purdue West Lafayette, with no state funding requested.

• A $15 million construction project for the first phase of an Energetics Research Lab building at Purdue West Lafayette, with no state funding requested.

Friday's vote completed an update of the university's capital plan.

“Throughout this biennial update of the 10-year capital plan, Administrative Operations leadership recognizes the need to ensure financial viability and stewardship while prioritizing and contributing to student affordability and sustainability,” said Jay Wasson, Purdue vice president for physical facilities and chief public safety officer. “In order to achieve these goals, Purdue has adopted a balanced capital program approach that considers facility renovations first, facility replacements where appropriate and the addition of new space only when needed.”