PNW honors students, faculty, staff at annual event
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recently recognized students, faculty and staff, nominated by their peers, for exceptional efforts.

Approximately 400 members of the PNW community gathered virtually while award nominees were physically present and socially distanced to participate in the fifth annual Founders Day festivities on the Westville Campus.

Three PNW faculty members were honored with outstanding faculty awards in the areas of scholarship, engagement, and teaching. They are as follows:

Outstanding Faculty Awards

Neeti Parashar, professor of Physics – Scholarship

Lash Mapa, professor of Mechanical Engineering Technology – Teaching

Nicky Jackson, associate professor of Criminal Justice – Engagement

PNW staff members who received awards in each of the following categories are as follows:

Outstanding Administrative Leadership Award

Deborah Blades, director of industrial relations and experiential learning

James Seidler, director of web services

Outstanding Administrative Professional Award

Jan Gonzalez, associate director of Testing Services Center

Katie Brown, senior educational technologist

Outstanding Clerical Award

Amanda Timm, graduate programs secretary

Priscilla Toney, human resources specialist

Outstanding Service Award

Jim Nagy, Customer Service Center intake lead

Ian Kunzman, custodian

Four PNW students received awards for their service in the following categories:

Outstanding Graduate Student Award

Julia Cook-Jones

Raven Chant

Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award

Kayla Vasilko

Megan Siminski

