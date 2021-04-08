PNW honors students, faculty, staff at annual event

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recently recognized students, faculty and staff, nominated by their peers, for exceptional efforts.

Approximately 400 members of the PNW community gathered virtually while award nominees were physically present and socially distanced to participate in the fifth annual Founders Day festivities on the Westville Campus.

Three PNW faculty members were honored with outstanding faculty awards in the areas of scholarship, engagement, and teaching. They are as follows:

Outstanding Faculty Awards

Neeti Parashar, professor of Physics – Scholarship

Lash Mapa, professor of Mechanical Engineering Technology – Teaching

Nicky Jackson, associate professor of Criminal Justice – Engagement

PNW staff members who received awards in each of the following categories are as follows:

Outstanding Administrative Leadership Award

Deborah Blades, director of industrial relations and experiential learning

James Seidler, director of web services