PNW honors students, faculty, staff at annual event

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recently recognized students, faculty and staff, nominated by their peers, for exceptional efforts.
Approximately 400 members of the PNW community gathered virtually while award nominees were physically present and socially distanced to participate in the fifth annual Founders Day festivities on the Westville Campus.
Three PNW faculty members were honored with outstanding faculty awards in the areas of scholarship, engagement, and teaching. They are as follows:
Outstanding Faculty Awards
Neeti Parashar, professor of Physics – Scholarship
Lash Mapa, professor of Mechanical Engineering Technology – Teaching
Nicky Jackson, associate professor of Criminal Justice – Engagement
PNW staff members who received awards in each of the following categories are as follows:
Outstanding Administrative Leadership Award
Deborah Blades, director of industrial relations and experiential learning
James Seidler, director of web services
Outstanding Administrative Professional Award
Jan Gonzalez, associate director of Testing Services Center
Katie Brown, senior educational technologist
Outstanding Clerical Award
Amanda Timm, graduate programs secretary
Priscilla Toney, human resources specialist
Outstanding Service Award
Jim Nagy, Customer Service Center intake lead
Ian Kunzman, custodian
Four PNW students received awards for their service in the following categories:
Outstanding Graduate Student Award
Julia Cook-Jones
Raven Chant
Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award
Kayla Vasilko
Megan Siminski