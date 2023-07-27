Purdue University Northwest will be hosting two community backpack giveaways next week for families in need.

The Roaring Back to School Backpack Giveaways will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at PNW’s main campus in Hammond and its branch campus in Westville.

Supplies will be distributed in the 173rd Street parking lot at the Hammond campus, and inside the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex at the Westville location.

In addition to backpacks, writing, paper and art supplies will also be distributed.

For more information, visit pnw.edu/backpack-giveaway.

