PNW professor joins father as Sagamore honoree

Ali is proud of his daughter’s hard work. He’s no slacker, either. Since he retired, he has published more than 50 academic papers and a book. More papers and two more books are in the works.

Ali, born in British India when it was a colony, was a former statistician for the former government of Pakistan when he went to the University of Toronto for additional education. He was advised not to return to his homeland because of the political upheaval there.

“I was about to return to Pakistan when I got a sudden call from Ball State University. I had never heard of Ball State University,” he said.

That move changed his life. He set up a statistics program there in 1971, just like his daughter set up a new criminal justice degree program at PNW years later.

Jackson attended Ball State as an undergraduate, initially as a social work major. During the Introduction to Criminal Justice class, she fell in love with the topic and changed her major.

A professor showed up at her family home on campus and urged her to visit a domestic violence shelter, a relatively new concept at the time. “I went, and it changed my life,” Jackson said.