PNW professor joins father as Sagamore honoree

WESTVILLE — Nicky Jackson and her father, Mir Masoom Ali, are believed to be the first father and daughter to have been named recipients of the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Jackson was awarded hers Monday at Purdue University Northwest in Westville for her work in social justice issues, including assisting people who have been exonerated after wrongful convictions. In 2002, Ali, professor emeritus at Ball State University, was awarded the last Sagamore given by the late Gov. Frank O’Bannon for Ali’s extensive work in the statistics field.
Keenan Salla, archivist with the Indiana Archives and Records Administration, said no complete and comprehensive list of recipients exists, but Salla couldn’t find any other father-daughter combinations.
“I always said we were night and day,” Jackson said of her relationship with her father, but she learned Monday that they were alike in many ways.
“He won lots of awards for teaching,” she said. “We’re very student-focused, both of us.”
Jackson’s hard work on domestic violence issues impressed many people at Monday’s award ceremony as they rattled off a long list of accomplishments.
“I published the only encyclopedia of domestic violence to date,” Jackson said.
Ali is proud of his daughter’s hard work. He’s no slacker, either. Since he retired, he has published more than 50 academic papers and a book. More papers and two more books are in the works.
Ali, born in British India when it was a colony, was a former statistician for the former government of Pakistan when he went to the University of Toronto for additional education. He was advised not to return to his homeland because of the political upheaval there.
“I was about to return to Pakistan when I got a sudden call from Ball State University. I had never heard of Ball State University,” he said.
That move changed his life. He set up a statistics program there in 1971, just like his daughter set up a new criminal justice degree program at PNW years later.
Jackson attended Ball State as an undergraduate, initially as a social work major. During the Introduction to Criminal Justice class, she fell in love with the topic and changed her major.
A professor showed up at her family home on campus and urged her to visit a domestic violence shelter, a relatively new concept at the time. “I went, and it changed my life,” Jackson said.
Jackson initially worked at University of Illinois Chicago as a teaching assistant while working on her post-graduate degrees. Then she was urged to apply for a teaching job at Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, as it was known at the time.
Until five and a half years ago, Jackson spent her entire career and extracurricular efforts focused on domestic violence issues. Then she met Willie T. “Timmy” Donald.
Donald was released from prison in 2016, nearly 24 years after being wrongfully convicted of robbery and murder. Students in the Medill Innocence Project at Northwestern University worked on his behalf for nearly a decade.
Jackson met Donald soon after. “I made a lot of promises to him, and then I got in my car and cried,” she said.
When a convicted criminal is released from prison, there is a support system to help with the transition into society, she explained. There are halfway houses, parole officers and assistance with housing and employment. That wasn’t the case for exonerees, however.
Jackson set up the Willie T. Donald Exoneration Advisory Coalition to assist those who are wrongfully convicted in Indiana.
Donald’s assistance is invaluable, Jackson said. “No one knows how to read through these case files like an exoneree,” she said. “I couldn’t do this without him.”
“As a statistician, we teach you should release 1,000 guilty people just to release one innocent person,” Ali said. “There are hundreds of thousands of people still suffering somewhere.”
Jackson was instrumental in helping with Indiana legislation to provide compensation for exonerees. “There were a lot of flaws” in the first draft, she said. It provided for $20,000 for each year behind bars. “That’s not even fair,” she said. It was boosted to $50,000.
Kenneth C. Holford, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at PNW, praised Jackson. “She is truly transcending not only her students’ lives but also the people she works with,” he said.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernie Carter praised Jackson’s work on assisting exonerees. “I think that is one of the most meaningful things someone has done,” he said. “It’s up to me as a prosecutor to step up and say the system hasn’t worked right in this case.”
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann praised Jackson’s perseverance. “The woman is amazing,” he said. “She is an inspiration.”