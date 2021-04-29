PNW receives more than $800,000 at Day of Giving

Highlighting the PNW impact

Through the efforts of PNW alumnus Rick Calinski, director of public affairs and economic development at Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), donations to the PNW College of Business Computer Technology Fund were matched dollar for dollar on Day of Giving, with a $10,000 gift from the NiSource Charitable Fund.

“I am so grateful for the education that I received at Purdue Northwest. Our company and culture would not be where it is today without the pipeline of knowledgeable PNW graduates who continue to make a positive impact on NIPSCO and our continuous goal to provide customers safe and reliable utility service,” Calinski said.

“We appreciate the ability to provide support to the generations of graduates who will strengthen our corporations and our communities.”

Goodnight noted that many PNW alumni and supporters of the university contributed to the success of Day of Giving. In addition to the NIPSCO gift, other significant donations to PNW during Day of Giving supported a wide range of initiatives, including endowed scholarships, the PNW Alumni Community, environmental projects, the PNW art collection, an electric vehicle charging station, and funds to provide emergency support to students.

“This past year has been particularly challenging for our students and their families. The support of donors to our Dean of Students Emergency Fund and to scholarships will assist many students as they persist toward their degrees,” Goodnight said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.