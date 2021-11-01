 Skip to main content
PNW seeks nominees for new Alumni Hall of Fame
Purdue University Northwest is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its first induction class for the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame.

 

Purdue University Northwest is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its first induction of a new PNW Alumni Hall of Fame.

The callout, a component of PNW’s ongoing 5-75 Roaring Ahead anniversary celebration, will honor distinguished graduates from PNW and its legacy institutions, Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central.

PNW is establishing the Alumni Hall of Fame as part of the yearlong celebration of the fifth year of Purdue Northwest, and the 75th year of both legacy campuses. The inaugural class will be honored at a gala event in June 2022 celebrating the many ways PNW transforms students’ lives and the Region. Proceeds from the gala will go toward scholarships for PNW students.

PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.

“Our alumni are extensions and representations of PNW’s transformational change for our metropolitan area and the world,” PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said. “PNW alumni make big impressions in their work, volunteerism, pride in PNW and more. PNW’s new annual recognition of accomplished university alumni will honor their achievements and demonstrate to current students just how far their own aspirations can take them.”

To nominate candidates for the first PNW Alumni Hall of Fame class, complete the Nomination Form by Jan. 9, 2022. The form, and more information about PNW’s Roaring Ahead anniversary celebrations, can be found at pnw.edu/roaring-ahead.

The nomination period begins immediately and will continue through Jan. 9, 2022. A selection committee will review all nominations. The inaugural class is expected to be selected in early 2022. The following criteria apply to the nomination process:

• Alumni who graduated at least 10 years ago will be considered.

• Nominations must be submitted by someone other than the recommended recipient.

• Posthumous nominations will be accepted.

