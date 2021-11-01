PNW seeks nominees for new Alumni Hall of Fame

Purdue University Northwest is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its first induction of a new PNW Alumni Hall of Fame.

The callout, a component of PNW’s ongoing 5-75 Roaring Ahead anniversary celebration, will honor distinguished graduates from PNW and its legacy institutions, Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central.

PNW is establishing the Alumni Hall of Fame as part of the yearlong celebration of the fifth year of Purdue Northwest, and the 75th year of both legacy campuses. The inaugural class will be honored at a gala event in June 2022 celebrating the many ways PNW transforms students’ lives and the Region. Proceeds from the gala will go toward scholarships for PNW students.

PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.