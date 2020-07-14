PNW student named to executive board

Joshua Phillips is the first student in Purdue University Northwest history to be elected to the executive board of the Mid-East Honors Association.
He is one of four scholars, recently chosen from approximately 35 educational institutions of higher learning, to serve in this position.
The mission of MEHA is: “Through sharing information about honors programs and best honors practices Regionwide, MEHA hopes to create an intellectual, programmatic and administrative network of resources aimed at helping the Region’s honors programs grow and thrive.”
Phillips, a Gary native, is working to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer information technology with a concentration in cyber security from the College of Technology. He is also receiving experience at PNW, outside of the classroom, as a student desktop technician for the Information Services department.
“I was always fascinated by computers: learning about them, working with them…They’re the future,” Phillips said. “All of the hands-on training I’m receiving at PNW is helping me narrow down exactly what I want to do once I graduate.”
As Phillips enters his junior year, this 21st Century Scholar is also a student in the Honors College. He has been an active member since enrolling at PNW in 2018. It was this college that encouraged him to apply for the student position with MEHA.
Jonathan Swarts, Ph.D., dean of the Honors College and Undergraduate Studies at PNW, said, “This is a great opportunity for Joshua. He is one of our most active and engaged student leaders, and this will be of great benefit to PNW and the Honors College.”
Phillips said he was excited about the new opportunity and everything he will learn and share with the PNW community.
Phillips’ student position with MEHA will be active from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
For more information about the Honors College at PNW, visit: https://www.pnw.edu/honors-college/.
