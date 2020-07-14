PNW student named to executive board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joshua Phillips is the first student in Purdue University Northwest history to be elected to the executive board of the Mid-East Honors Association.

He is one of four scholars, recently chosen from approximately 35 educational institutions of higher learning, to serve in this position.

The mission of MEHA is: “Through sharing information about honors programs and best honors practices Regionwide, MEHA hopes to create an intellectual, programmatic and administrative network of resources aimed at helping the Region’s honors programs grow and thrive.”

Phillips, a Gary native, is working to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer information technology with a concentration in cyber security from the College of Technology. He is also receiving experience at PNW, outside of the classroom, as a student desktop technician for the Information Services department.

“I was always fascinated by computers: learning about them, working with them…They’re the future,” Phillips said. “All of the hands-on training I’m receiving at PNW is helping me narrow down exactly what I want to do once I graduate.”