PNW students analyze budget, education, COVID-19

Armed with data but no crystal ball, Purdue University Northwest economics students offered their analyses of the university budget, educational levels and the economy, and the impact of COVID-19 during an online research presentation this week.

“Their work is commendable,” said Dr. Amlan Mitra, professor of business economics and academic adviser.

Five members of the PNW Economics Club — Taylor J. Kroon, Farida Akhmadullina, Tyler Stoeger, Jake Dyrkacz and Herminio Serguei — offered their Zoom research presentation Wednesday, starting with the campus changing from an incremental budget to one that is incentive-based.

Citing the national trend in decreased college enrollment, the PNW group supports the change, expected to begin in 2022. The move goes from the traditional, centralized budget process to one that students said is flexible, accountable and rewards efficiency.

Students praised the new system as “an innovative approach to resource allotment” at PNW.

On the negative side, students said, incentive-based budgeting can create problems with competition between departments and communication issues. Students recommended increased support for college deans, whose roles will change from academics to include departmental management.