Police academy instructor resigns amid investigation

HOBART — An instructor at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy resigned less than a month after he was placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into an unspecified matter, President of the NILEA Board of Directors Greg Mance said Dec. 21.

When Mance was asked Dec. 17 to release information about the investigation and whether or not Capt. Christian Irsa, a recruit training coordinator at the academy, was involved, Mance said, "At this time the staff member is on paid administrative leave."

Mance also described the situation as a "personnel matter."

The matter involving the staff member was brought to the attention of the academy director in late November, Mance said in the statement. The executive board immediately ordered an investigation.

Upon a second inquiry Dec. 21, Mance confirmed Capt. Christian Irsa, former recruit training coordinator, resigned Dec. 18 from his position at the academy.

"Although the party investigated is no longer employed or affiliated with the academy, the investigation into the matter continues," Mance said. "The investigative findings, when completed, will be presented to the academy board of directors for their full review."

While Mance issued the statements in response to questions about Irsa and confirmed Irsa’s resignation, he declined to directly identify Irsa as the subject of the investigation.

As of Dec. 21, Irsa was no longer listed on the academy staff page of NILEA's website.

Reached by phone Dec. 21, Irsa declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding his resignation.

Mance said the academy believes it is important to provide a "solid foundation to our recruit officers through a safe and healthy academy environment" and will confront "deficiencies or shortcomings that may be uncovered from this matter and subsequent investigation."

Irsa began his career with NILEA in 2017. Prior to his role at the academy, he was employed with the Portage Police Department, according to his previously listed biography on the academy's website.

During his time with the Portage police, Irsa was the corporal and supervisor for the patrol division, SWAT commander, field-training officer, TASER instructor and lead instructor in the department's physical tactics program. He founded Portage's Marine Search/Rescue SCUBA team, is a dive instructor with the National Association of Underwater Instructors and holds numerous SCUBA certifications.

