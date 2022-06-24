 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police appreciation event planned in Dyer

DYER — A police appreciation event and car show runs from 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage, 1419 Joliet St., Dyer.

Pop's and A's R Us Car Club are hosting the event that involves area police departments bringing their "best and fanciest police units" to compete for trophies in five categories, according to event organizers.

Visitors can vote to select the best K-9 police car, best police truck/SUV, best DARE police car, best antique police car and best uniformed officer.

The event will also feature a K-9 demonstration at 6:30 p.m., a Lake County Pipes and Drums performance at 7:30 and a police car lightup at 8:30. 

