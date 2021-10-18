Police arrest 16-year-old student who threatened Hammond schools on Snapchat

Police arrested a 16-year-old student whose social media threat caused Morton High School and Scott Middle School to be locked down on Thursday.

"A 16-year-old student was arrested and charged this morning with making an overnight threat against a Hammond School," Hammond Police Department said in a statement.

The student posted a threat on the social media network Snapchat that involved the image of a gun.

Snapchat posts are typically only available for a fleeting amount of time before disappearing. Hammond Police Department Spokesman Steven Kellogg said police tracked the student who originally posted the threat down via "electronic forensics."

The School City of Hammond locked down the buildings, allowing no one in or out for part of the day Thursday, after the social media post threatening violence at its schools.