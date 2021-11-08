Police arrest two carjacking suspects after chase leads from Gary to Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN — Police arrested two people suspected of carjacking after a chase led from Gary all the way to south suburban Oak Lawn, police said.

Oak Lawn police arrested two suspects after the fleeing vehicle crashed near 95th Street and Oak Park Avenue in the village Monday afternoon.

A Gary police officer started pursuing a vehicle at about 2:15 p.m. Monday after a plate reader revealed it had been reported stolen in Chicago on Sunday, police said. The vehicle fled, speeding off on westbound Interstate 80/94 into Illinois.

The suspects fled more than 30 miles to Oak Lawn, about a 40-minute drive when following the speed limit under normal circumstances.

"The pursuit started in Indiana in Gary," Oak Lawn Police Department Investigations Division Chief Gerald Vetter said. "The vehicle was taken in a carjacking (Sunday) in Chicago."

Police asked the public to steer clear of the area after one of the suspects fled on foot after the crash Monday afternoon. Officers ultimately took both into custody.

"Both offenders from today’s incident are in custody and are currently being held in the Oak Lawn lockup facility," Vetter said. "Charges are still pending."