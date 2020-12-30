Police ask public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl

HAMMOND — Authorities are asking the community's help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Ceniya Frederick, 15, was last seen in Hammond on Dec.r 20, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Police said she is believed to have run away.

The teen is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Frederick has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906. Individuals should call 911 immediately if they see her.

