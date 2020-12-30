 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police ask public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl
alert urgent

Police ask public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl

{{featured_button_text}}
Ceniya Frederick

Ceniya Frederick, 15, was reported missing to Hammond police. 

 Provided

HAMMOND — Authorities are asking the community's help in finding a missing teenage girl. 

Ceniya Frederick, 15, was last seen in Hammond on Dec.r 20, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Police said she is believed to have run away. 

The teen is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Frederick has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906. Individuals should call 911 immediately if they see her.  

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts