Police: Bullets fired into occupied home kill one man, injure another

GARY — A spray of bullets fired into a home left one man dead and a second man injured early Tuesday morning, according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

A handful of other people in the house, including children, were uninjured in the shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Hamady said officers were in the area when they heard shots fired and someone called 911 about a minute later stating that four shots were heard in the 4000 block of West 21st Place.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead on the living room floor. The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 26-year-old Donta Crowder.

Hamady said Crowder was one of several people living at the home, and a second man was shot in the left thigh during the incident. He was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus where he was in stable condition.

The second victim, a 23-year-old, told police he had just arrived home from work when someone began shooting into the residence. Hamady confirmed the residence sustained gunfire damage and that investigators believed the shots came from outside the home.

No one has been arrested and the case remains under investigation.