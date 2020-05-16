Police chase down U-Haul loaded with dirt bikes from motorcycle store burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — Multiple police agencies chased down a U-Haul they say was stocked with dirt bikes stolen from a motorcycle store in Hobart early Saturday.

The pursuit began around 5:30 a.m. with Lake County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Hobart police in chase, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

Suspects driving a U-Haul truck were suspected of being involved in the burglary of a box truck that was stocked with dirt bikes.

The dirt bikes were stolen from Cycle Sport Yamaha in Hobart, at 8544 E. 37th Ave., where suspects shattered the window and loaded six dirt bikes into the U-Haul, Martinez said. Hammond and Chicago police attempted to stop the chase using spike strips but were unsuccessful.

During the pursuit, the U-Haul hit two parked cars in Illinois and then the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, police said.

Two people were taken into custody at 87th and State streets in Chicago by Chicago police and Illinois State Police troopers, Martinez said.