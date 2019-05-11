HOBART — “I’m not a hero. I’m just an average person.”
Cpl. John Artibey made that comment when another police officer called him a hero after Artibey and fellow Gary Police Officer Donald Briggs received the Officer of the Year Award Friday from the District One Law Enforcement Council.
“It really comes down to everyone else,” Artibey, a 13-year veteran of the Gary force and the son of a police officer, said. “We do it for the city and the people. There’s a lot of other people involved.”
On Jan. 17, 2018, Briggs and Artibey rescued a female victim of abduction and rape. With Artibey’s K-9 Nero, the Gary officers apprehended the suspect, who subsequently was charged with multiple offenses.
“There was a rape going on at the time,” Briggs, a 10-year Gary veteran, said. “You do whatever you can to help the person.”
Briggs and Artibey were among 34 police and citizen honorees at the 18th annual awards program at County Line Orchard. Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Porter counties and Indiana State Police comprise District One Law Enforcement Council.
“I have the utmost respect for the men and women in law enforcement,” said Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, a program speaker. “They are the ones who run toward gunfire, while most of us have been trained to run from it.”
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez, another speaker, repeated a message he shares with officers: “These are wives, mothers, husbands and fathers, and at the end of the day, the most important thing is getting home to their family safely.”
Here is the list of 2019 District One Law Enforcement Council honorees and their respective police departments:
• Officer of the Year — Cpl. John Artibey and Officer Donald Briggs, Gary.
• Honorary Hero Award — Officer. Allen Sulski, Cedar Lake; Cpl. Kevin Garber, Hobart.
• Exemplary Service Award – Detective Sgt. David Stein, Dyer; Detective Kevin Strbjak and Officer Richard Merschantz, Griffith; Trooper Nicole Maenza, Indiana State Police; Officer Breon Walker, Indiana University Northwest; Cpl. Amber Wolf and Officer Tim Anderson, Lake County Sheriff; Officer Daniel Croyle, Munster; Sgt. Mark Monks and Officer Matt Johnson, Portage; Detective Ernest “Dave” Nangle, Officer Andrew Stack and Officer Peter Sormaz, Schererville; and Deputy Branden Benton, Winfield.
• Lifesaving Award — Sgt. Timothy Kilgore, Officer Douglas Machalk, Officer Morris Smoot, Officer Allen Sulski, Cedar Lake; Cpl. Jason Besse, Merrillville; and Officer Jacob Wright, Whiting.
• Lifetime Achievement Award — Robert Forsell, Cedar Lake; Sgt. (ret.) Marlene Starcevich, Griffith; Sgt. (ret.) Gregory Viator, Hobart Police; Elias Kavourinos, Lake County coroner; Major Lisa Duncan, Sgt. Nick Gryovich, Sgt. Larry Jolley and Sgt. Joe Mokol, Portage.
• Civilian Award — Sandi Litke, Griffith; Darlene Sund, Munster.
While responding to an active shooting scene last September, Garber treated a child with multiple bullet wounds, eventually carrying the youth to the medic staging area.
“I was just trying to help the kid, while everyone else was working to secure the scene," Garber said.