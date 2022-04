Police crackdown results in multiple arrests, including weapons and drug charges

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Special Operations Unit recently teamed up with a half dozen other Northwest Indiana police departments on an overnight crackdown that resulted in multiple arrests.

The enforcement action last Thursday targeted vehicle thefts, drugs and violent crimes across Northwest Indiana. Several suspects, including a few from out of state, were arrested for various offenses.

"Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers arrested residents from Illinois and Wisconsin for offenses including felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. "Lake County officers also arrested an Indiana resident on a warrant. Officers cited an Illinois resident for reckless driving and a Georgia resident for weapon and drug offenses."

The Schererville Police Department arrested two Illinois residents on charges of resisting law enforcement and drug possession. The Gary Police Department arrested an Indiana resident on drug charges and a weapons offense.

The Merrillville Police Department also arrested an Indiana resident on drug charges. Dyer police arrested an Illinois resident on a warrant.

Gary Police Department officers arrested an Indiana resident for a weapon offense and drug charges.

"Officers from each agency that participated in this enforcement showed the true spirit of cooperation and professionalism necessary to conduct the operation safely and effectively," Martinez said. "I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of these officers."

