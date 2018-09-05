Police arrested a DeMotte man Wednesday morning after a search of his home resulted in the seizure of more than 40 firearms, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.
Arrested at about 6 a.m. Wednesday was Ricky K. Shultz, 47. Shultz's home was searched as part of an investigation into stolen firearms from home burglaries, Jasper County Sheriff Terry Risner said in the release. Police believed the stolen firearms were at Schultz's residence.
Police said that five of the more than 40 firearms seized have been confirmed stolen.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Tactical Team, Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team, DEA and the Porter County Multi Enforcement Group executed the search warrant.
Police said Shultz is also a convicted violent offender and is not allowed to be in possession of firearms. Authorities also seized ammunition for a majority of the weapons, which were described by police as "numerous long guns and handguns." Also seized were narcotics which field tested presumptive positive for crystal meth and other drug parahpernalia.
Shultz was taken into custody by Drug Enforcement Administration agents and was transported to the U.S. District Courthouse in Hammond on federal narcotics charges.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.