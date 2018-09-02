An unidentified woman was hit and killed early Sunday morning on Interstate 65 in Jasper County, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.
Rahsul Valentine, 26, of Lafayette, was southbound in the left lane in a 2007 Mercury Sable when he hit something with the front passenger side of his vehicle, police said. This caused Valentine to lose control, go off the roadway onto the outer shoulder and down into a ditch. Valentine told police he thought he had had hit a deer, but had actually struck a person, who went onto the windshield. The Jasper County coroner’s office pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The unidentified female had no identification, purse or other belongings with her. A search of the area did not find any car that was left unattended or broken down. It is unknown how she came to be walking in the roadway. She has been identified as a black female, with cornrowed hair, possibly in her 20s, weighing less than 100 pounds, wearing a strapless summer dress and no footwear, and having several tattoos (on her right thigh and upper back near her shoulders).
The Jasper County coroner will conduct an autopsy Monday morning in DeMotte. Anyone with any information on the unidentified female is asked to call Jasper County coroner chief deputy Andy Boersma at 219-863-3560 or the Indiana State Police at 219-696-6242.
Valentine and his passenger were not injured. Valentine was found to have three active warrants for failure to appear for domestic battery/criminal recklessness, operating as a habitual traffic violator and operating as a habitual traffic violator/resisting law enforcement. Valentine was cited Sunday for operating as a habitual traffic violator and operator never licensed. He was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Jail in Rensselaer. Toxicology is pending.