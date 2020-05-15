Police find bloody scene after responding to stabbing

CROWN POINT — Merrillville police found a woman on a bathroom floor covered in blood and her 2-year-old child seated nearby when they responded early Tuesday to an apartment for a report of a stabbing, records show.
Laketa L. Fentress, 21, of Gary, was arrested Thursday on charges alleging she went to the woman's apartment in the 1700 block of West 57th Avenue about midnight Monday and stabbed her several times with a kitchen knife as they fought.
The woman told police she received several text messages from Fentress about 11 or 11:30 p.m. Monday in which Fentress said she was coming over to beat the woman up, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
About midnight, the woman answered a knock at her door and found Fentress standing in a hallway. The woman told police she and Fentress began fighting, she punched Fentress and Fentress pulled out a kitchen knife, records state.
After stabbing the woman, Fentress said, "I didn't mean to," and fled when the woman fell on the floor, documents allege.
Police arrived and found the woman had a gash on her cheek and other apparent stab wounds to her body.
There were multiple cuts and tears in her clothing and a large amount of freshly pooled blood in the bathroom, records say. Her child was seated on a sink near her.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and later flown to University of Chicago Medical Center, because of a severe wound to her armpit area, documents state.
Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice commended Detective Aaron Ridgeway for quickly securing charges in the case. Fentress and the woman knew each other before the stabbing, he said.
Fentress was booked Thursday at the Lake County Jail on a bond of $40,000 surety or $4,000 cash. Her initial hearing date was not listed in online court records early Friday afternoon.
Brandy Lee Ash
Darren D. Walker
Frank William Zyzanski
Jasmine Pechanta Jamison
Joseph C. Holder
Peter Jesus Hernandez
Sergio Anthony Rosa
Rebuen Cortez Wilson
Carl Lester West
Jimmy Ray Ward
Javante Rommell Toran
Tito Jamal Robinson
Randall Steven O'Connor
Justin Devon Nance
Terence Little III
Michael Gee Allen
Michael H Cowley
Renita Ann Anderson
Alex Durell Luckett
Donnell Lashae Draper Sr.
Eric Daniel Sanchez Sr.
Israel Francis Toledo
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kashif Ali Loveless-Bey
Michael Arthur Branigan Jr.
Terrell Donte Paulk
Winston Williamson Jr.
Brian Alford
Dennis Devon West
Ezekiel Telvert Borland
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Jordan Vincent Al-Akel
Michael Mile Ivezic
Reginald Lee Wilson
Robert Normal Jackson
Steven Matijevich II
Timothy Joseph Ericksen
Zaquana Shaniece Williams
Jason C Sitaras
Curtis DeVonte McDonald
Davonne Lamar Hargrave
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.