Police find bloody scene after responding to stabbing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Merrillville police found a woman on a bathroom floor covered in blood and her 2-year-old child seated nearby when they responded early Tuesday to an apartment for a report of a stabbing, records show.

Laketa L. Fentress, 21, of Gary, was arrested Thursday on charges alleging she went to the woman's apartment in the 1700 block of West 57th Avenue about midnight Monday and stabbed her several times with a kitchen knife as they fought.

The woman told police she received several text messages from Fentress about 11 or 11:30 p.m. Monday in which Fentress said she was coming over to beat the woman up, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

About midnight, the woman answered a knock at her door and found Fentress standing in a hallway. The woman told police she and Fentress began fighting, she punched Fentress and Fentress pulled out a kitchen knife, records state.

After stabbing the woman, Fentress said, "I didn't mean to," and fled when the woman fell on the floor, documents allege.

Police arrived and found the woman had a gash on her cheek and other apparent stab wounds to her body.