Police find bloody scene after responding to stabbing
Police find bloody scene after responding to stabbing

Laketa L. Fentress

CROWN POINT — Merrillville police found a woman on a bathroom floor covered in blood and her 2-year-old child seated nearby when they responded early Tuesday to an apartment for a report of a stabbing, records show.

Laketa L. Fentress, 21, of Gary, was arrested Thursday on charges alleging she went to the woman's apartment in the 1700 block of West 57th Avenue about midnight Monday and stabbed her several times with a kitchen knife as they fought.

The woman told police she received several text messages from Fentress about 11 or 11:30 p.m. Monday in which Fentress said she was coming over to beat the woman up, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

About midnight, the woman answered a knock at her door and found Fentress standing in a hallway. The woman told police she and Fentress began fighting, she punched Fentress and Fentress pulled out a kitchen knife, records state.

After stabbing the woman, Fentress said, "I didn't mean to," and fled when the woman fell on the floor, documents allege.

Police arrived and found the woman had a gash on her cheek and other apparent stab wounds to her body.

There were multiple cuts and tears in her clothing and a large amount of freshly pooled blood in the bathroom, records say. Her child was seated on a sink near her.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and later flown to University of Chicago Medical Center, because of a severe wound to her armpit area, documents state.

Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice commended Detective Aaron Ridgeway for quickly securing charges in the case. Fentress and the woman knew each other before the stabbing, he said.

Fentress was booked Thursday at the Lake County Jail on a bond of $40,000 surety or $4,000 cash. Her initial hearing date was not listed in online court records early Friday afternoon.

