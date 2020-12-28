 Skip to main content
Police investigate 2 Christmas Day shootings
Police investigate 2 Christmas Day shootings

Lauren Cross

GARY — Police are investigating two Christmas Day shootings.

In the first case, a person walked into Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus on Christmas night with a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched there at 9:07 p.m.

A 26-year-old Gary man told police he was near Fifth Avenue and Hovey Street when he heard several shots fired and noticed he was struck, according to Lt. Dawn Westerfield of the Gary Police Department. 

The man said he began running and an unknown person picked him up and took him to the hospital for treatment.

In the second case, Gary police were dispatched at 4:18 a.m. to the 8700 block of Broadway for a report of person walking in with a gunshot wound. 

The male victim, 54, of Gary, said he was at a gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway when he heard what he thought was the sound of a firecracker and felt pain in his ankle, Westerfield said. 

The victim drove home and had his wife take him to the hospital for treatment, Westerfield said. 

Sgt. Gregory Wolf is investigating and can be reached at 219-881-1210. Tipsters also can call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

