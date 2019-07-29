Police investigating possible DUI in single-vehicle crash in Porter County

PORTER TWP. — A car ran off the road into trees and a ditch Monday evening, sending the driver to the hospital.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on West County Road 100 S in near Lakes of the Four Seasons.
Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force Inc. Fire Chief Jason P. Gikas said the car left the road near the intersection of West County Road 100 S and County Road 675 W.
"This was a joint call with Boone Grove Fire which had command of the scene," he said. "Lake of the Four Seasons Fire provided an engine and ambulance. The ambulance transported one patient to the hospital."
Porter County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Jamie Erow said the driver was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash that were not believed to be life-threatening. No one else was injured in the accident.
The identity of the driver and his condition were not immediately available.
Police are investigating whether the driver was driving under the influence, which was suspected, Erow said. They will seek a warrant for the driver's arrest if a blood alcohol test reveals blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08%, he said.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
