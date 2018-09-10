Police are investigating a video posted to social media Sunday of men playing with the limp body of a South Haven man who later was pronounced dead of a suspected drug overdose, and which the Porter County coroner said was a "blatant disregard for human life."
The video shows a man tying cords to the wrists of a seated man, whose limp head is slumped forward, before lifting his arms up and down, like a puppet. A man off camera sings, "You've got a friend in me."
The other man slaps the apparently unconscious man, shakes his head and pumps his chest, before manipulating his mouth and singing, "You've got a friend in me."
The video was provided to The Times by a woman, Heather Anderson, of Wheeler, who was friends with the man she said posted it to Facebook at around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning, with the caption "One of my close friends passed away this morning. Please stop doing drugs. #fentanyl."
She said she had the video on her phone and filmed it with another smartphone after the man deleted it.
After viewing the video, Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris confirmed the apparently unconscious man was Kyle Kearby, of South Haven, who was pronounced dead at 1:41 p.m. Sunday at Porter Regional Hospital. Harris suspected it was a drug overdose but said a toxicology report wouldn't be available for two weeks. He could not confirm whether Kearby was dead or alive in the video.
"That was probably the most blatant disregard for human life that I've seen in my life," Harris said.
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said his office is looking into the incident. He said his office responded to a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Kearby's residence in South Haven, after a parent found him in bed, not breathing, covered in vomit.
He still had a pulse, and paramedics administered naloxone, the opioid overdose-reversal drug, though they weren't sure what he had used other than alcohol, Reynolds said. Emergency room staff also tried to revive Kearby, to no avail.
Reynolds said Kearby's father reported Kearby came home at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and apparently walked into the house and went to bed. Reynolds said the video was taken at another location, apparently earlier that morning.
In the video, a man off camera says, "Dude, you've got to keep him awake. This is how Lil Peep died for real, for real, except Lil Peep stopped breathing."
Lil Peep was a rapper who died last November from an overdose of fentanyl and generic Xanax. He was 21.
"Wow, dude, I f------ never thought that tonight would come to this. This is crazy," the man off camera says in the video. "He must have ate some blood pressure medication, dude. You've got to save Kearby's life."
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.