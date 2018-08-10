CEDAR LAKE — Lake County sheriff's police are investigating what led to a car driving into a house early Thursday morning at 123rd Street and Cedar Lake Road.
Deputy Chief of Police Ed Jenkins said the one-car crash occurred at about 3 a.m.
"No one was hurt in that accident, but it is still under investigation," he said Friday morning. "It appears the vehicle struck the front porch of the residence. It is not known if alcohol was involved, but we are investigating."
Jenkins said the man who was driving the car has not yet been arrested but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Police said no one in the home was injured in the crash.