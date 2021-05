Police K-9 sniffs out 4 kilos of fentanyl during Porter County traffic stop

PORTER COUNTY — A man and woman from Maryland are facing a felony charge after a police K-9 sniffed out a synthetic drug.

About 1 p.m. Thursday, an Indiana State Police trooper with the All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) pulled a vehicle over on the Indiana Toll Road near the 37 mile marker, about 6 miles east of the State Route 49 exit, police said.

During the stop, K-9 Axel sniffed the exterior of the car and "alerted" to it, leading to a vehicle search, police said.

Police discovered 4 kilos of fentanyl and a "large amount of United States currency," a news release states.

The two occupants of the car, Alexis Mayorga Osori, 24, and Juan Antonio Guzman-Muralles, 20, were arrested without incident and taken to the Porter County Jail.

Both have been charged with dealing a narcotic, a level 2 felony.

