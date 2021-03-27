Police learn jiujitsu in an effort to protect themselves, offenders

SCHERERVILLE — Lowell Police Chief James Woestman knows first-hand the value of taking martial arts classes.
The 19-year police veteran, named in early February to lead the Lowell Police Department, has taken classes at Corral's Martial Arts for the past four years and wanted to pass along the tactics he learned to fellow officers.
On Friday, Woestman was joined by 10 fellow police officers at Corral's Martial Arts in Schererville for their first class of self-defense tactics commonly seen in Brazilian jiujitsu.
It's all about safety for both officers and those who are under arrest, Woestman said.
"These tactics are designed to reduce injuries to offenders and officers and limit the need to use weapons to effectuate an arrest," Woestman said.
Braulio Corral, chief instructor at Corral's Martial Arts, instructed officers to first warm up by taking part in an exercise called shrimping in which officers laid on their backs and used their mobility and muscles to travel both lengths of the gym mat.
"Keep going. We're warming up. This allows you to create space so you can escape from a bad situation," Corral told the police officers.
After the warm-up exercises, Corral instructed the officers to team up with a partner with one person on top and one person in the shrimping position.
Corral demonstrated how the officers, who in his scenario, would be on the bottom during an arrest or apprehension, would take control by raising their hips and rolling over, a maneuver he called the bridge.
Other tactics Corral had the officers take part in included grabbing wrists of assailants to gain control, holding down the heads of assailants and rolling over to escape.
Friday's class was the first of martial arts training that will continue once a month for the next 13 months, Woestman said.
He said the classes the Lowell police are taking are being paid for through grant money received from the Crown Point Community Foundation.
"(The cost of the classes) is in my training budget," Woestman said.
Although most of his officers had some training in the martial arts during their Indiana Police Academy days, the class in Schererville was the first for many.
"We'd like to get other departments involved. It's needed everywhere," Woestman said.
Officer Eric Banser, who has been with the Lowell Police Department for two years, said he did have some training at the police academy.
"In the academy we had one week of classes in defensive tactics. What we are doing today is ground fighting. It's keeping us safe and keeping the person we are taking into custody safe," Banser said.
Highland police Detective Brian Stanley, who has taught martial arts classes in the academy, called the classes taught in Schererville "very practical, modern and new world police training for this day and age."
Stanley said it's of utmost importance for officers to de-escalate, not escalate, a situation they are involved in during an arrest or apprehension.
"Best thing is that the officer have confidence both lawfully and physically every time they are challenged," Stanley said.
Many situation police officers get involved with nowadays can be resolved through talking.
"A lot of situations could be diffused with words," Stanley said.
Stanley complimented Woestman for encouraging his officers and others to take part in the classes.
"What the Lowell chief is doing is cutting-edge. We need everyone to follow through," Stanley said.