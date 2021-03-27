Police learn jiujitsu in an effort to protect themselves, offenders

Corral demonstrated how the officers, who in his scenario, would be on the bottom during an arrest or apprehension, would take control by raising their hips and rolling over, a maneuver he called the bridge.

Other tactics Corral had the officers take part in included grabbing wrists of assailants to gain control, holding down the heads of assailants and rolling over to escape.

Friday's class was the first of martial arts training that will continue once a month for the next 13 months, Woestman said.

He said the classes the Lowell police are taking are being paid for through grant money received from the Crown Point Community Foundation.

"(The cost of the classes) is in my training budget," Woestman said.

Although most of his officers had some training in the martial arts during their Indiana Police Academy days, the class in Schererville was the first for many.

"We'd like to get other departments involved. It's needed everywhere," Woestman said.

Officer Eric Banser, who has been with the Lowell Police Department for two years, said he did have some training at the police academy.