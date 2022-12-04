Police officers grow bushy beards in honor of No Shave November

Mustaches and beards of police officers became more visible during November as police departments across Lake and Porter counties participated in the annual No Shave November fundraiser sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.

The NICK Foundation helps families across Northwest Indiana who have a child battling cancer.

"The NICK Foundation helped our family when my son was going through his cancer treatment in 2012. He was diagnosed with leukemia at 15 months old," said Nicole Yarrow, executive director of the NICK Foundation. "The NICK Foundation was wonderful to us, they helped our family tremendously."

The foundation helps an average of 30 new families each year across eight counties, the furthest being Starke and Marshall.

The Hammond, Chesterton, Cedar Lake, Highland and St. John police departments partnered with NICK to grow bushy facial hair in support of the cause.

"We like participating in the competition with other police departments," Hammond Lt. Steven Kellogg said. "It gets us all motivated to raise as much as possible."

This was the first year that Hammond officers engaged in the fundraiser, and they pulled in $1,950 — the highest amount of the five departments. Kellogg said 26 officers grew their beards, and more than 50 donations were made.

"This time of the year, we focus so much on buying gifts for loved ones and spending so much money outwardly on different things," he said. "We realized that these are our kids who need our help. Why not give back whatever we can to them?"

Cedar Lake has participated in the fundraiser for more than five years. This year, officers decided to extend their fundraiser until February.

"It gives our guys the opportunity to grow a beard during the winter months," Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham said. "With our policy, our officers cannot have a beard unless we do this."

As of Nov. 28, the department had raised $1,070, he said. Cedar Lake police officers aren't required to be completely clean-shaven, but they do have to be well-groomed.

Yarrow said the money from the fundraiser will go to NICK's general family fund to be allocated to families based on their needs. The foundation has been established for 13 years, but she said many families are unaware of it.

No matter how the journey ends, the NICK Foundation wants to try to help families in Northwest Indiana who have a child battling cancer, NICK co-founder Donna Criner said.

"Prior to NICK there was no support system in place that would provide for children. When it's a young child or baby, it's a huge financial hit," she said. "We're the only organization in Northwest Indiana that's specific to children."

Criner said the foundation also provides annual tributes to children who've lost their lives to cancer.

NICK's next holiday fundraiser is the 11th annual Carol of the Bells at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Harmony Handbells of Crown Point are hosting the Christmas-themed performance at Hillside Community Church, 5201 W. 109th Ave.

Proceeds go to the Jon Millstead Memorial Scholarship Fund and are given to former cancer patients after they've graduated high school.

For other information on the NICK Foundation, visit nwicancerkids.org.