MERRILLVILLE — It was an informative gathering as the Merrillville Police Department hosted its inaugural Community Night recently at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

The event gave residents the opportunity to directly ask questions to Merrillville Police administration and to learn how the Police Department operates.

Officers from the various police units participated in the program during a meet-and-greet session that took place outside of the Community Center. The event also included a K-9 demonstration from K-9 Goose and his handler, Officer Lance Schmidt. Many watched as Officer Jacob Shrewsbury donned a bite suit to show how Goose can apprehend a suspect.

Merrillville Police Chief Kosta Nuses said a main focus of the Community Night was to engage residents and strengthen relationships with the community, and the Police Department will schedule more Community Night programs throughout the year.

Nuses said by working as a team, it will help make Merrillville safer.

He explained Merrillville consists of about 33 square miles, and Census figures show there are 36,000 residents in the municipality.

“Merrillville is a very big community,” Nuses said.

The Merrillville Police Department has 61 officers, and about 65% of the force is devoted to patrol.

“Patrol, of course, is the backbone, that’s the cars you see all the time,” Nuses said.

He said one of the biggest hurdles the Police Department faces is manpower. Merrillville, like many other area police departments, could use more officers on its force, but there are a variety of factors preventing the town from adding to the Police Department.

When Merrillville incorporated as a town more than 50 years ago, the founders of the municipality didn’t anticipate the vast residential, commercial, and industrial growth that would occur over the decades. Because of that, the Town’s operating budget didn’t keep pace with the physical growth of the community.

Nuses also said there aren’t as many law enforcement recruits as there once was.

Although there is a manpower shortage, Nuses said his officers do a great job handling calls for service, which can range from 100 to 150 calls in a 24-hour period.

“I’d put up my whole department against anybody with the amount of work that they can do and how successful we are with investigations and how successful we have been catching the bad guys and bad girls,” Nuses said.

Many residents at Thursday’s event inquired how they can assist the Police Department.

Nuses said the best way to help officers is by staying vigilant and reporting suspicious activity when it’s observed.

Nuses said there have been occasions in which people have waited 20 to 30 minutes to report an incident, and sometimes they post it on social media instead of reaching out to police.

“That’s very difficult for us to try and catch up,” Nuses said. If there’s an emergency situation, residents should always call 911. Residents can also visit https://secure.coplogic.com/dors/startreport/300007935 to file police reports online. Nuses said the site can be used to report a variety of cases such as batteries, custodial issues, harassment, fraud, accidents, thefts, lost property, and protective orders.