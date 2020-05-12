Police save man attempting to jump from bridge

MERRILLVILLE — The fast reaction of police officers saved a man who attempted to take his life by jumping off the 61st Avenue bridge Monday morning.
The officers caught the man by his ankle as he left the bridge over Interstate 65. Had they hesitated, the situation could have ended differently.
“That's how close it was,” Police Chief Joseph Petruch said.
Petruch, Lake County officer Trevor McKinney and Merrillville officers Sean Leto, Curtis Minchuk and Matthew Reynolds were those who caught the man as he left the bridge about 6 a.m. Monday.
They worked together as they held him above the fast moving traffic on Interstate 65 and pulled him to safety.
“It could've been tragic,” Petruch said.
The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for 48-hour evaluation. The reason the man attempted to take his life wasn't disclosed. Petruch said he was unaware of the man's condition Tuesday afternoon.
“I hope he'll be OK,” Petruch said.
When officers were dispatched to the scene, the man was in the middle of the 61st Avenue bridge, and a car was parked about 50 feet away from him, Petruch said.
When Petruch pulled up, he asked the despondent man to get into Petruch's vehicle so they could talk, but the man didn't comply.
Petruch said he left his vehicle and attempted to move closer to the man. With each step he took, the man moved toward a rail on the bridge.
Petruch said he motioned for the officers to get the man back from the railing.
As they moved, the man put one leg over the railing. He then told the officers, “I'm going,” as his other leg went over the rail, Petruch said.
He said the officers immediately acted to catch the man.
“The guys did a real good job,” Petruch said.
He said the attempted suicide was “a sad situation,” but he's “glad it ended peacefully.”
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez praised McKinney for his quick action.
“Officer McKinney and Merrillville officers worked together to safely bring an end to a potentially deadly situation,” Martinez said. “And I am extremely pleased with the spirit of cooperation all of these officers showed during this incident. Officer McKinney will receive a commendation for his courage and swift response during this emergency.”
